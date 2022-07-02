Advertisement

Obituary: Ostrowske, Joyce Alberta

Joyce Alberta Ostrowske Obit
Joyce Alberta Ostrowske Obit(None)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022
Joyce Alberta Ostrowske age 83, of Marietta, OH passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home. She was born March 6, 1939, in Ravenna, OH a daughter of the late Chester Ostrowske and Virginia Sams McKee.

She loved listening to Bluegrass Music, sewing, and gardening. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Anne Boswell; sister Shirley, and stepfather Max Mckee.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son Tracy “Lew” Smith of Burton, OH; 4 grandchildren Amanda Boswell, Todd, Brian, and Jennifer Smith; great-grandson Jameson Smith; 2 sisters Betty Daughtry of Robbins, NC, and Carol Frances of Ravenna, OH; her cat Minnie. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional services held at this time. She will be laid to rest in the Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery next to her family. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Joyce by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

