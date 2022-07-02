Obituary: Reeves, Diana Kay

Diana Kay Reeves, 69, of Belpre passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on June 30, 2022.

She was born March 28, 1953, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of Pauline Lewis Henderson and the late Richard Henderson. Diana was a retired School Teacher having worked for the Wood County Board of Education and the Taylor County Board of Education. She loved doing yoga and taking walks.

In addition to her mother, Diana is survived by two daughters, Kara L. Pasquale and Micha A. Pasquale; a son, Bryan McCullough; one sister; seven grandchildren, Sam, Bree, Wyatt, Mikayla, Hayden, Hayley, and Paul; and one great-grandson, Asher.

She was preceded in death by her father and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Reeves family.

