Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge recently underwent its most in-depth evaluation to date. The results are hopeful.

It’s a bridge that holds a special place in many locals’ hearts.

Historic Harmar Bridge Company Chairman Larry Sloter said, “I mean my grandmother is 92. She remembers walking the bridge when she was a young child so you know it is a big part of history for a lot of folks.”

Historic Harmar Bridge company has been working towards making the bridge useable again for years. The most recent development came with an in-depth top to bottom inspection.

“This is the first time we’ve had divers literally digging around the bottom of the piers to make sure everything is structurally sound,” Sloter said.

The good news is that the piers passed the test.

The bad news is that significant portions of the bridge are badly damaged.

Still, the Harmar Bridge is savable, according to Sloter.

“For the first time we really know that we can move forward because the piers are in great shape. They’re 160 years old and they’re going to be around for another 160 years,” Sloter said.

The next steps are figuring out bridge funding as well as engineering and design work, according to Sloter.

The primary focus is making the bridge bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Sloter said, “This is a conduit for traffic for both local businesses like mine here in Harmar Village but also for the greater west side. Citizens all over the west side use that to access directly shopping and food services and things of that nature.”

Harmar Days, the annual festival that raises money to help the bridge, is coming up. It will run from the July 29th through July 31st.

