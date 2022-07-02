The Toss Around: Maxwell Molessa

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this edition of The Toss Around, Williamstown quarterback Maxwell Molessa spoke on what it is like to be the lead man under center for the Yellowjackets.

Maxwell is entering year two of starting for the Yellowjackets, after playing quarterback for the first time since his peewee football days.

“I mean I played in peewee when I was really young, uhm but that was I don’t remember. That was probably one year of A team football. I played quarterback and then the rest I was a running back, and a wide receiver,” Molessa said. “The coaching staff helps out tremendously with that. Having coach Beck, Coach Lowers, Coach Lauderman, Coach Adams all the knowledge that they have and they’re giving it to us. It helps tremendously with helping you relax, helping you focus on the job that’s at hand, it just helps with getting the job done.”

Maxwell’s favorite part of playing quarterback for Williamstown is being able to be a leader on the team.

“Probably being a leader on the field. Leading my team to what I believe to be a successful season. Just give it everything I have from that spot. I try to bring the energy to carry it onto other guys. And just come out and do my job and give it everything I have,” said Molessa.

Entering his junior year of high school, Maxwell is only interested in helping his football family be as successful as they can.

“It’s just family you know? It’s really all it is, I mean our team is a family. We’re fighting for each other and that’s really the whole, it’s not about me. The program’s much bigger than I am. So if the stats come out big this year I mean sweet that’s pretty cool but, if we dont come back with a State Championship then the stats don’t really matter in my opinion,” Molessa said.

