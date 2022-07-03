Advertisement

Local veteran enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna

Freedom Festival
Freedom Festival(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veteran, Rick Raab, enjoys the Freedom Festival’s return to Vienna.

Unlike other people who enjoyed the festival for reasons such as food, games, entertainment Raab enjoyed it for a different reason.

“It does feel good and this is kind of like a coming home from Vietnam. This is pretty nice and I like the people to get an awareness of some of the veterans and some of the things they did to give them the freedom that they have now that they can do things like this,” Raab said.

Raab says he is happy to see the younger generation at events like these because while they might not understand exactly the meaning of Independence day he believes events like these will create interest to actually learn.

