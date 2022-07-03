Advertisement

Obituary: Arnott, Michael “Mike”

Michael “Mike” Arnott Obit
Michael “Mike” Arnott Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael “Mike” Arnott, 55, of Parkersburg, passed away from an unexpected illness on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He was born August 24, 1966 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Howard and Mary Arnott.

Mike was a mechanic and he loved his grandkids, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Amber Arnott, Ashley Arnott and Angela Arnott; seven grandchildren, Kamren, Brody, Avonna, Gretlynn, Lennox, Briella and Cooper; his girlfriend of 30 years, Missy Lipscomb; two sisters, Lisa Faircloth (Wesley) and Alisha Arnott; and two brothers, John Pearrell (Trina) and Anthony Arnott.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Mike’s loved ones.

