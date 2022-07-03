Obituary: Lemon, S. Michael

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - S. Michael Lemon, 56, of Parkersburg, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 20, 1965 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Stephen C. and Linda L. Straight Lemon.

Michael had worked at Fenton Art Glass and he enjoyed painting and playing the piano. He attended Edgelawn United Methodist Church.

He is survived by son, Justin Lemon (Ashton); grandson, Hunter Lemon; sister, Stephanie Clayton (Mike); niece, Nicole Joy and great-niece, Natalie Joy.

There will be no public visitation or service.

