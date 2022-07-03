Obituary: Southall, Mary F. Riggs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary F. Riggs Southall, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Milestone Senior Living of Parkersburg.

She was born December 29, 1936, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul G. Riggs and Virginia M. Little Cochran.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High School and worked for the Wood County Board of Education for 24 years as a Kindergarten Aid at McKinley Elementary. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, working puzzles, reading, working with young children and loved her pets. Mary was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Steven Southall (Tonza) of Walker, WV, Julie Bay of Charleston, WV, Susan Thornton (Jackie), Amy Shiflet all of Parkersburg and Becky Adams (Ryan) of Ravenswood, WV; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandsons.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bob Southall; her son, Douglas R. Southall; step-father, Howard Cochran; and one granddaughter, Stephanie Shiflet.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 23rd St. Parkersburg with Pastor Kurt Busiek officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Southall family.

The family would like to thank the staff and employees at Milestone Senior Living for their extraordinary care and kind attention for their mother.

