Advertisement

Obituary: Williamson, Elwood L. “Sonny”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 19, 1931, in Pennsboro, WV, a son of the late Dale and Letha Miller Williamson.

Sonny was an U.S. Airforce Veteran and retired from E.I. DuPont. He enjoyed hunting with his grandsons, fishing and woodworking. Sonny was a member of 36th St. Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Vonda “Phyllis” Williamson; two sons, Daniel D. Williamson (Pamela) and Jeffrey A. Williamson (Lori) all of Williamstown, WV; step-daughter, Carrie Luthringer of Bridgeport, WV; daughter in-law, Judy L. Williamson of Williamstown, WV ; sister, Roberta Williamson of Parkersburg; six grandchildren, Leah Kelley (Ben), Ben Williamson, Matthew Williamson, Aaron Williamson, Rob Williamson (Tiffany) all of Williamstown, WV and Vicki McCorkle (Seth) of Pickerington, OH; six great-grandchildren, Julian, Maddie, Willie, Harper, Braxton and Sam.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. Williamson; son, David L. Williamson; step-son, Rob Luthringer; brother, Chelsie Williamson; and sister, Barbara Moss.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Minister Doug Kashorek officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Wood County implements new dog tag law
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Historic Harmar Bridge Company has been working towards making the bridge useable again for...
Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in
Freedom Festival Dog
Freedom Festival returns to Vienna for first time since 1980′s

Latest News

S. Michael Lemon Obit
Obituary: Lemon, S. Michael
Mary F. Riggs Southall Obit
Obituary: Southall, Mary F. Riggs
Joyce Alberta Ostrowske Obit
Obituary: Ostrowske, Joyce Alberta
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Conrad, John Wesley