Obituary: Williamson, Elwood L. “Sonny”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 19, 1931, in Pennsboro, WV, a son of the late Dale and Letha Miller Williamson.

Sonny was an U.S. Airforce Veteran and retired from E.I. DuPont. He enjoyed hunting with his grandsons, fishing and woodworking. Sonny was a member of 36th St. Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Vonda “Phyllis” Williamson; two sons, Daniel D. Williamson (Pamela) and Jeffrey A. Williamson (Lori) all of Williamstown, WV; step-daughter, Carrie Luthringer of Bridgeport, WV; daughter in-law, Judy L. Williamson of Williamstown, WV ; sister, Roberta Williamson of Parkersburg; six grandchildren, Leah Kelley (Ben), Ben Williamson, Matthew Williamson, Aaron Williamson, Rob Williamson (Tiffany) all of Williamstown, WV and Vicki McCorkle (Seth) of Pickerington, OH; six great-grandchildren, Julian, Maddie, Willie, Harper, Braxton and Sam.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. Williamson; son, David L. Williamson; step-son, Rob Luthringer; brother, Chelsie Williamson; and sister, Barbara Moss.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Minister Doug Kashorek officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home

