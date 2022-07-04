Advertisement

City Park carnival experiences better attendance compared to last year

City Park carnival experiences better attendance compared to last year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is the last chance for people to come out to the City Park Fourth of July carnival.

Officials with the carnival say that this year’s event was a success and an improvement from last year.

The carnival company’s co-owner, Timothy Lisko says that he wants to thank the community for their support.

Especially with the costs for supplies and vendors going up.

“It makes a big difference. I mean, honestly, last year was an exceptional year but this year so far, it’s been holding its own. I mean with the fuel costs and the shortages of some of the supplies and stuff like that. I appreciate everybody that’s come out and helped us. If it wasn’t for the public we wouldn’t be in business,” says Lisko Family Midway Amusement Inc. co-owner, Timothy Lisko.

Officials with the carnival say that they are grateful to American Legion Post 15 for partnering with them and for their service.

