Former Police Chief George Fox passes away at 69 years old

Police chief is a high profile position that's going to take more heads than one to choose. In...
Police chief is a high profile position that’s going to take more heads than one to choose. In fact, Mayor Joyce created an advisory group for just that.(Laura Bowen)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Parkersburg Police Chief George Fox has passed away.

WTAP spoke to current Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board about Fox’s dedication to the police department.

Board says that Fox left his legacy on the department when he left and it will continue to be upheld.

“Chief Fox worked in multiple capacities just the mark he left has been in multiple areas of the department. His fingerprint is still on the department through us because he did have such an impact on the way we were taught to be policemen,” Board said.

