Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away.

Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy.

Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend.

He went into details about fishing trips the two would take to Canada.

On Facebook, Woodyard ended his post by writing, “...As sheriff I learned so much from his leadership style, he treated people fair but firm when the need was there. He was progressive always looking forward to the betterment of the department. One of his biggest assets as a leader was he simply let you do your job and backed you to the hilt when right. Sheriff Greiner will always be one of those lawmen who the job became who they were; he never lost his passion of being one of America’s finest. Rest in peace Sheriff and thank you for being a true friend.”

The announcement came one day after news broke that former Parkersburg police chief George Fox had also passed away.

