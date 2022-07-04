Advertisement

Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard announces the passing of former sheriff Steve Greiner on Facebook.
Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Sheriff(n/a)
By Zach Miles
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away.

Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy.

Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend.

He went into details about fishing trips the two would take to Canada.

On Facebook, Woodyard ended his post by writing, “...As sheriff I learned so much from his leadership style, he treated people fair but firm when the need was there. He was progressive always looking forward to the betterment of the department. One of his biggest assets as a leader was he simply let you do your job and backed you to the hilt when right. Sheriff Greiner will always be one of those lawmen who the job became who they were; he never lost his passion of being one of America’s finest. Rest in peace Sheriff and thank you for being a true friend.”

The announcement came one day after news broke that former Parkersburg police chief George Fox had also passed away.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Freedom Festival Dog
Freedom Festival returns to Vienna for first time since 1980′s
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Wood County implements new dog tag law
Historic Harmar Bridge Company has been working towards making the bridge useable again for...
Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in

Latest News

Zach and Henry present their 4th of July version of What's Trending!
WTAP Daybreak - What's Trending 7/4
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
WTAP News @ 6 - Chief Fox Passes Away
WTAP News @ 6 - Chief Fox Passes Away
WTAP News @ 6 - Rick Rabb Freedom Fest
WTAP News @ 6 - Rick Rabb Freedom Fest