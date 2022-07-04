Marietta City School Board of Education holds executive meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta City School Board of Education held an executive meeting.

This meeting came after the first round of interviews took place Wednesday.

In this executive meeting the board took time to discuss the four candidates for the superintendent position.

They also took time out to factor in the communities opinions and values from the open forums the board held.

Board president Eric Reed says the board came to the decision of advancing only two of the four candidates to the second round of interviews that will be held July 7.

“So it really just boiled down to who we thought could paint a vision for what they wanted to accomplish with Marietta City Schools and kind of detailing out their plans and we felt like the two candidates stood out in how they wanted to paint that picture,” Reed said.

If a decision on the new Marietta superintendent is not fully agreed on Reed says a town hall type meeting is expected to be used to help determine the new superintendent.

