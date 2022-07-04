Advertisement

Marietta City School Board of Education holds executive meeting

Marietta City Schools continues search for new superintendent
Marietta City Schools continues search for new superintendent(Alexa Griffey)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta City School Board of Education held an executive meeting.

This meeting came after the first round of interviews took place Wednesday.

In this executive meeting the board took time to discuss the four candidates for the superintendent position.

They also took time out to factor in the communities opinions and values from the open forums the board held.

Board president Eric Reed says the board came to the decision of advancing only two of the four candidates to the second round of interviews that will be held July 7.

“So it really just boiled down to who we thought could paint a vision for what they wanted to accomplish with Marietta City Schools and kind of detailing out their plans and we felt like the two candidates stood out in how they wanted to paint that picture,” Reed said.

If a decision on the new Marietta superintendent is not fully agreed on Reed says a town hall type meeting is expected to be used to help determine the new superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Freedom Festival Dog
Freedom Festival returns to Vienna for first time since 1980′s
Wood County Sheriff
Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Wood County implements new dog tag law

Latest News

Gold Star Park hosts a Memorial service for Woody Williams.
WTAP News @ 10 - Gold Star Park Memorial for Woody Williams
Parkersburg fire department held fire fighter training.
WTAP News @ 10 - Firefighter training
Darin Shrewsbury remembers his time in the military.
WTAP News @ 10 - Darin Shrewsbury
Christie Willis was sworn in on Friday, July 1 as Wood County Schools' new superintendent.
WTAP News @ 10 - Christie Willis new superintendent