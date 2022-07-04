Advertisement

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

WTAP News @ 6- Marietta annual 4th of July parade
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade.

The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more.

Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher agreed that it is important to keep the history of America alive and he said it starts with the youth.

“Totally appreciate their parents or grandparents and many of them are veterans for bringing them out to these events. Experiencing it first hand we hope that they grow up appreciating and respecting what it means to live in this country,” Schlicher said.

Many who attended the event today said they were already excited for the Marietta parade for next year.

