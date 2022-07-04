Advertisement

Obituary: Britton, Richard Dean

Richard Dean Britton Obit
Richard Dean Britton Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard Dean Britton, 75, of Barnett Ridge, Belpre passed away at his home on Friday, July 1, 2022.  He was born October 8, 1946, on Barnett Ridge a son of John Hobert Britton and Naomi Hudson Britton.

Rich was a self-employed mechanic and machinist.   On March 6, 1968, he married Judy Perdue who survives with 4 daughters:  Julie Britton of Belpre, Janet (Timothy) Kirby-Morris of Little Hocking, Ronda (Jeffrey) Friesner of Belpre, Jackie (Gary) Cavender of Ripley, WV, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and siblings: Harold, James, Mary, Carolyn, and Marilyn Britton.

Preceding him in death were his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (July 7) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

