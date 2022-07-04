Obituary: Gregg, Loretta Ann Rhyne

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away July 2, 2022 at Stonerise/Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg.

She was born on July 15, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV, one of seven children of the late Vernon William and Elizabeth (Sally) Lucille Givens Rhyne.

Loretta was a member of the Rockport Church of Christ.Loretta is survived by her sister Susan Graham of Mineral Wells, brothers Gerald V. Rhyne and Thomas Michael Rhyne, both of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Duane William Rhyne, Donald Rhyne and her twin Larry Paul Rhyne.

A graveside service will be 11 am Wednesday at the Core Road Cemetery, Parkersburg with Jay D. Smith officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

