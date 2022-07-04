Obituary: Jones, Gwendolyn G.

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gwendolyn G. Jones, age 75, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on June 30, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born May 4, 1947 in Harrisville, WV the daughter of the late Leonard John and Loretta Gay Sager Cunningham.

Gwendolyn was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and other family and friends. She loved flowers and birds, especially her two pet birds, Rose and Jacob.

Gwendolyn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gail Ray Jones; Children, Nancy Norman (Loyed DeVaughn) Pennsboro, WV, Larry Simmons Jr., Petroleum, WV, Loretta Gandee (Kevin), Charleston, WV and Roger Simmons, Harrisville, WV; siblings, Waitman Sager (Florence), OH, Quentin Cunningham (Patty), Harrisville, WV, Marvin Cunningham, Hazelgreen, WV, Ronald Cunningham (Charlotte), OH, Carol Gribble (Roger), Harrisville, WV. Helen Ford (Roger), Stumptown, WV and Ruth Howell Mike), Smithville, WV; grandchildren, Amanda Brundage (Matt Carpenter), Samantha Norman, Tiffany Radabaugh, Amelia Gandee, Denise Pauley, David Simmons, Larry Simmons III and Pebbles Simmons; great-grandchildren, Jadon, Landyn and Shaylynn Carpenter, Jay Cee, Jaylynn and Jordan Norman, Jaxon Radabaugh and Ava Pauley and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Simmons; sister, Opal Clevenger; grandson, Jordan Norman; great granddaughter, Mylynn Carpenter.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place from 4PM-8PM on Tuesday and after 9AM until the hour of service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.