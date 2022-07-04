Advertisement

Obituary: Jordan, Paul Ernest

Paul Ernest Jordan Obit
Paul Ernest Jordan Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Ernest Jordan, 79, of Parkersburg, WV on Saturday July 2, 2022 at CCMC. 

He was born to the late Bart and Audrey (Sheets) Jordan in Huntington, WV and grew up in Mount Gilead, Ohio.

If you knew our dad, you knew he found great satisfaction in building, repairing and re-purposing just about anything. Paul was the Jack of All Trades and he Mastered them all!!  A self-employed entrepreneur and owner of P-K Storage in Parkersburg and Select 290 Self Storage in SC,  Paul was the hardest worker; well versed, honest, humble, fair and a bottomless pool of patience.  Did we mention....Our Hero! Paul enjoyed drag racing, Ohio State Football, repairing jewelry, building things, good music, Navarre Beach, Paul Harvey and gardening.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years Kay (Hardy) Jordan; four children Bart A. Jordan (Denise) of Omaha, NE, Heather Kilcoyne (Chris) of Greenville, SC, Britt Darling (Matt) of Valdosta, GA, and Decker Jordan of Ashland, KY; six grandchildren Damon (Kailee), Taylor, Varick, Sarah, Matthew and Alex; three great grandchildren Aniyah, Zoe, and Eevee; a brother Dan Jordan (Laura Lee); and a sister Sally Hines (Steve).In addition to his parents Paul was preceded in death by his younger brother Mark Jordan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4pm with service to follow at 4:00pm at Leavitt Funeral Home - Parkersburg. Frank Miller will officiate. 

An interment ceremony will be held in Greenville, SC at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

