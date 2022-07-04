Obituary: Marshall, Bernard Redmond “Bernie”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 31, 1947 in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall.

Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing to General Manager over the forty years of service with C&P Telephone, Verizon and Armstrong. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High in 1965 and attended Mountain State Business College and Parkersburg Community College.

Bernie served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam era. Upon retiring Bernie enjoyed golf, boating, car shows and fishing with the grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 and attended New Hope Baptist Church.

Surviving is his loving wife of fifty-three years, Pamela McGraw Marshall, children: Christine Johnson of Burlington, NC, Aaron Marshall (Sheila) of Cary, NC, Bernard “Butch” Marshall (Dana) of Paducah, KY, Andrea Sergi of Scottsdale, AZ and sister Susan Venuto (Marc) of San Antonio, TX. Bernie also leaves a legacy in twelve grandchildren: Marshall, Hayden, Christian, Brody James, Megan, Katelinn, Christian, Bash, Trevor, Morgan, Cameron and Colton along with four great grandchildren: Abby, River, Jordon and Lucy.

Memorial services will be Saturday July 9, 11 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Kurt Busiek officiating.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to service (10 AM).

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

