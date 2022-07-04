Advertisement

Obituary: Noland, Alice L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Alice L. Noland Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Alice L. Noland, 86, of Marietta passed away at 5:00 am, Sunday, July 3, 2022.  She was born June 17, 1936, in Cutler, OH, to Lawrence and Margaret Couchenour Noland.

Alice is survived by her children:  Frank Noland, Gerald Noland and Pam Noland all of Marietta; 3 grandchildren:  Chauntel Sprague, Kristin Noland and Kassey Noland; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kilto and Shirley Rayler, brothers, Larry and Frank Noland and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday  (July 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.   Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
Sheriff Department dogs get first legal dog tags in the area
Wood County implements new dog tag law
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Historic Harmar Bridge Company has been working towards making the bridge useable again for...
Results from the most in-depth study of the Harmar Bridge to date are in
Freedom Festival Dog
Freedom Festival returns to Vienna for first time since 1980′s

Latest News

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg Obit
Obituary: Gregg, Loretta Ann Rhyne
Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall Obit
Obituary: Marshall, Bernard Redmond “Bernie”
Hazel M. (Caplinger) Pritchard Obit
Obituary: Pritchard (Caplinger), Hazel M.
Richard Dean Britton Obit
Obituary: Britton, Richard Dean