Obituary: Noland, Alice L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Alice L. Noland, 86, of Marietta passed away at 5:00 am, Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born June 17, 1936, in Cutler, OH, to Lawrence and Margaret Couchenour Noland.

Alice is survived by her children: Frank Noland, Gerald Noland and Pam Noland all of Marietta; 3 grandchildren: Chauntel Sprague, Kristin Noland and Kassey Noland; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kilto and Shirley Rayler, brothers, Larry and Frank Noland and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday (July 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.