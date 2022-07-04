Advertisement

Obituary: Pritchard (Caplinger), Hazel M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Hazel M. (Caplinger) Pritchard Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hazel M. (Caplinger) Pritchard, 83 of Worthington, WV, passed away July 1, 2022 at her residence in Worthington, WV.

Service will be Thursday 1:00PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.  Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday 2:00 pm to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

