Obituary: Pritchard (Caplinger), Hazel M.

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hazel M. (Caplinger) Pritchard, 83 of Worthington, WV, passed away July 1, 2022 at her residence in Worthington, WV.

Service will be Thursday 1:00PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 2:00 pm to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

