Car crashes into pole and causes minimal damage to Truist Bank

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 1:56 p.m. a call came in reporting a pickup truck running into a pole at the intersection of 8th Street and Avery Street.

When Parkersburg police department arrived to the scene they determined that no injuries from the crash was life threatening but one involved in the crash was transported to Camden Clark for precautionary measures.

The pole was knocked over and did cause damage to the sign of the Truist Bank.

Traffic was temporarily stopped but is now back to normal.

The car was towed from the scene but the airbags were not deployed.

