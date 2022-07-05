Advertisement

New pharmacy opens to the public in Wood County

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new pharmacy is open in the Wood County area.

Cardinal Pharmacy is opening its doors today the public and is looking to make it easier for those in more rural areas to get their prescriptions in Wood County.

The pharmacy is being opened by Melissa Settle and Scott McKinney.

The pharmacy is also looking to provide a local and at-home feel to their business that many pharmacies may not have in a bigger store.

“We feel, when you come into a pharmacy, you’re not just a person. You’re like our family. And we want to look at you as a whole. Not just a number, not just a prescription. So, we’re looking to provide you with a level of service of care and understanding that you won’t find at your local CVS or Kroger or Walmart,” says Settle.

The pharmacy is located between the Go Mart and Dollar General on Route 47.

The pharmacy is open from nine in the morning to six in the evening from Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to one in the afternoon on Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

