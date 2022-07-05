Advertisement

Obituary: Cain, Karen Marie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Karen Marie Cain Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karen Marie Cain, 60, of Spencer, WV passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Camden Medical Center.

She was born May 13, 1962 in Gassaway, WV a daughter of the late Alex Lee and Violet Goodrich Murphy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Marshall Cain; two daughters, Amanda Moore (Chad) of Calhoun County, WV and Kayla Smith (Franklin) of Elizabeth, WV; a sister, Carla Webb (Jerry) of Spencer, WV; a brother, Randy Murphy of Reedy, WV; and grandchildren, Damian and Dylan Smith and Rhiannon and Sophie Moore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cain family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff
Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away
A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Fireworks will be set off from Fort Boreman Hill
Fourth of July fireworks to be set off from Fort Boreman
Police chief is a high profile position that’s going to take more heads than one to choose. In...
Former Police Chief George Fox passes away at 69 years old

Latest News

John Wesley Conrad Obit
Obituary: Conrad, John Wesley
Thomas Lee Sprout Obit
Obituary: Sprout, Thomas Lee
Erma Marjorie Gruse Obit
Obituary: Gruse, Erma Majorie
Stephen Finley Greiner Obit
Obituary: Greiner, Stephen Finley
Rochelle “Shelley” Compton Obit
Obituary: Compton, Rochelle “Shelley”