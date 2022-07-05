Obituary: Cain, Karen Marie

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karen Marie Cain, 60, of Spencer, WV passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Camden Medical Center.

She was born May 13, 1962 in Gassaway, WV a daughter of the late Alex Lee and Violet Goodrich Murphy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Marshall Cain; two daughters, Amanda Moore (Chad) of Calhoun County, WV and Kayla Smith (Franklin) of Elizabeth, WV; a sister, Carla Webb (Jerry) of Spencer, WV; a brother, Randy Murphy of Reedy, WV; and grandchildren, Damian and Dylan Smith and Rhiannon and Sophie Moore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cain family.

