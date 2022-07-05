Advertisement

Obituary: Davis, Terry “Frosty”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Terry “Frosty” Davis Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terry “Frosty” Davis, 81 of Vienna passed away July 3, 2022 at The Willows Center.

He was born December 8, 1940 in Campbellsville, KY a son of the late James Pershing and Fannie Marie Morrison Davis. He was a graduate of PHS and later served in the U.S. Navy.

He worked as an Electrician.

Terry is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Hampton (Vincent), Kelly Davis and Melinda Davis; one brother Edward Davis (Nancy); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren: one great great-grandchild and one on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Victoria Sue Davis; a son, James Joseph Davis; two brothers, J.D. Davis and Jerry Davis; and three grandchildren, Joel Clay Watkins, Cari Watson and Thomas Echard Jr.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory

is honored to serve the family of Terry Davis.

