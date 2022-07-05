Obituary: Fox, George B.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Retired Parkersburg Police Chief George B. Fox, 69, passed away Saturday July 2, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

George was born December 14, 1952 to his parents, the late George L. and Imogene Allen Fox.

He was 1971 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

George served as a dispatcher prior to following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a police officer in 1976. He was the Parkersburg Police Department’s first K-9 handler and served in various specialty units during his tenure. George was a true public servant, he drew respect naturally. He did not view protecting and serving as either empty promises or lofty ideals; they came as naturally to him as breathing. George was, without a doubt, an instrument of peace.

To his family, he was a provider, a protector, and a constant source of joy and comfort. He celebrated with his loved ones during birthdays, weddings, and graduations and supported them through times of tragedy and loss. His family could always count on him to make just the right deadpan joke at just the right time and make everyone smile with his mischievous grin. George also made them smile with his fatherly superpower of being able to nap anywhere, anytime, under any circumstances. The strength of his love was matched only by the strength of his faith, loyalty, and character. He will be missed beyond any description.

In addition to his parents George was preceeded in death by his brother, Mark Fox; his K-9 partner, Silver and his loyal family dog, Chuckie.

He is survived by his four children, Matthew DeVore (Rhys) Erica Whittaker (Christopher) John Snodgrass (Sydney) and Derric Snodgrass; his two grandsons, of which he was so proud, Joseph Whittaker and Wyatt Roseland; two cousins Paula McHenry and Al Toothman; and his brothers and sisters both past and present at the Parkersburg Police Department.

A Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home with Parkersburg Police Department Chaplain Gregory Nangle officiating. Burial with full Police honors will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held from Noon until time of Service.

Memorial Donations can be made to The Wood County Society P.O. Box 1325 Parkersburg WV 26102 or The Parkersburg Police Department LE Support Fund PO box 1167, Parkersburg WV 26101.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the Fox family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.