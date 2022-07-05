Obituary: Greiner, Stephen Finley

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stephen Finley Greiner, 76, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness.

He was born April 18, 1946, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Andy L. and Eliza L. Carpenter Greiner.

Steve was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School and also attended Mountain State College. He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran. Steve was known as “Little Stevie the Baker” with his photo being on the bread wrappers of Greiner’s Bakery. He worked for WV Division of Highways, attended the police academy and became one of the first Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy to go through the ranks and become Sheriff of which he served two terms. Steve’s unique style of enforcing the law made him a legend. He loved hunting and fishing, especially in Canada and he will be fondly remembered by the 45th St. Gang for his style of entertaining.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Young-Greiner; his precious fur babies, Tippy and Bear; children, Andy and Crystal Styga, April and Rob Tallman; granddaughters, Emily and Avery Tallman; daughter, Melanie (Jeff Pfieffer); and grandsons, Evan and Harrison Shealy and Brooks Pfieffer; and a host of friends.

Steve became a member of the “Young family” in 2007 and was loved unconditionally by his special siblings, Cathy and Gail, Donna and Roger, Mike and Karen, John and Pam and George and Kim Young.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his special sister and brother, Mary Ann and “Whitey” Wilkes.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Brady Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

