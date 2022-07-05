Obituary: Gruse, Erma Majorie

CLARINGTON, Ohio (WTAP) - Our mother Erma Marjorie Gruse passed away on July 2, 2022. She was born on August 28, 1927 to Floyd and Harriet Minamyer of Clarington, Ohio.

She was part of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation. The generation that held this country together not only through the Great Depression but also World War II. I should clarify for younger readers the Great Depression wasn’t a psychological condition requiring Xanax or Ativan but rather a time of great economic hardships where there was never enough money or food. These challenges helped mom develop the foundation of her character where God and faith sustained her throughout her life. Waste not want not applies to most who lived through the Great Depression. Mom couldn’t stand to waste food. She would take a spatula to an empty peanut butter jar to remove all of the peanut butter well enough that you could use the jar as a magnifier to read a newspaper. She was a frugal person.

World War II ended, soldiers came home and mom met and married our father Harold Ray Gruse, Sr. of McGraw Run, WV on April 25, 1948. Our father was an ex Marine who served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Mom and dad started our Buck A Billy lineage. Dad passed away on September 21, 2012.

Harold Ray Gruse, Jr, “Dutch” was their first born and favorite child. Dutch resides in Pueblo, CO with his wife Carol and children also living in the Pueblo area are Jo Marie Kimble and Michael Lauricella. The second born favorite child is Gregg Gruse who resides in Lumberport, WV with Hope Spaur Jones. Elizabeth Erin Gruse was their 3rd favorite child and favorite daughter who resides in the Parkersburg, WV area with her husband, Perry Spaur. The fourth favorite child is Joseph Scott Gruse of Reno, OH. The grandchildren are Gregg’s daughter, Rachel Marie Davis who resides in Delaware, OH. Rachel’s children are Shay Leann Davis and Seth Allen Davis of the Columbus, OH area. Elizabeth Erin’s son Aaron Lane resides in Williamstown, WV.

Erma loved to bake and tend to her flowers. Many family members can attest to her skills at both. Her homemade bread and rolls are legendary as were her pies, pastries and Monster Cookies. She loved decorating her home inside and out with beautiful flowers. Her children were asked what was the one thing about mom that you admire, loved or that influenced your life? Her son Dutch loved her generosity and described her as a giving person. And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased. Son Joe loved her for being his advocate. Gregg loved that she always had faith in him. Also loved by all was mom’s infectious laugh and smile. Her laugh could bring joy to your heart! We loved and respected our mother and we are thankful for her. Rest in peace mom you will always be with us.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with no services.

