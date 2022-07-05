Advertisement

Obituary: Sprout, Thomas Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Thomas Lee Sprout Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas Lee Sprout, 71, of Walker, WV, was freed from his earthly body Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home, with his wife by his side. He fought a long and valiant battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord as much in his terms as possible.

Thomas (Tom) was born the son of the late Lee George Sprout Jr., and Ruby J Sprout. He was the proud father of three boys; Lee Sprout (Sheila) of Ohio, Neil Sprout, and Carl Sprout of WV. He was also “Pops” to Amanda Ellyson of WV. Tom had two grandsons; Braiden and Bryce Sprout, both of Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of just over 41 years, Linda; his three sons; two brothers; one sister; one aunt, and an extensive list of in-laws and friends.

Tom retired from CSX-Transportation after 42 years of service. He was fiercely loyal and hard-working. He loved to fix problems, help others learn, and make people laugh. He was a gifted artist, musician, and gardener. Fishing, hunting, and cooking were among his favorite pastimes. One of his most beautiful characteristics, though, was his ability to forgive.

Services for Tom will be held Friday, July 8th, at 11am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7th, from 5-7pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, and again an hour before the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be given to one of the following—

Strecker Cancer Center—addressed to Belpre Cancer Center c/o Stacy Wyer 807 Farson Street Belpre, OH 45714

Healthwell Foundation 20440 Century Blvd Suite 250 Germantown MD 20874

Or Housecalls Hospice 417 Grand Park Dr #204, Parkersburg, WV 26105

