Parking meters within the city will start being used again

Parking Meters
Parking Meters(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Your days of free parking within city limits will soon be coming to an end.

Starting July 25 parking meters will begin to be checked for violations or expiration of time.

This is the first time since 2020 that the city will enforce these parking violations.

In 2018 and 2019 the City of Parkersburg made $59,500 from parking meters alone and in the same two years the city collected slightly over $30,000.

When making the decision Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board says the decision just made sense.

“Well the world is getting back to normal. Standard operating procedure businesses are opening up downtown. In the very near future the bureau of fiscal services will start having on-site employees opposed to workers working from home and it’s just time to get back to normal,” Board said.

For more information on the meters you can visit the City of Parkersburg website.

