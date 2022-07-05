Advertisement

W. Va. Golf Association holds 103rd Amateur Qualifier in Parkersburg

WVGA PREVIEW
WVGA PREVIEW(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The W. Va. Golf Association begins their 103rd Amateur Golf Championship with a qualifying round at the Parkersburg Country Club located in Vienna, W.Va.

This is the first match of a month full of events that will see over 300 amateur golfers go up against each other with a shot at the state championship on the line.

This round at the Parkersburg Country Club will pit 41 golfers against each other, but only nine will go onto the championship round at the Greenbrier Resorts.

The championship round will see the best 120 golfers from the state that qualified face off for the title.

