Walk Your Paws event held by Humane Society of Parkersburg coming up this weekend

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg will host their 29th annual Elinor K. Ross Walk Your Paws event Saturday.

The event will be July 9 at Parkersburg City Park from 9-1 p.m.

To participate in the event you will need to have a pledge form which you can find on the Humane Society website.

This event is meant to be a family friendly event and HSOP is treating it as such.

“We have entertainment, we have food, we have activities for kids, we have a character artist. Elvis will be there and all of those things will be part of that process but the walk itself is where we make money,” Executive Director, Gary McIntyre said.

The walk is one walk around PKB city park, shelter dogs will be in attendance and if you are interested in adopting any animals from the event Saturday McIntyre says you can come to the Humane Society after the event.

