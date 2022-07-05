WVU closes downtown campus for threat investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Out of an abundance of caution, West Virginia University closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown Tuesday, July 5, following a bomb threat.

The threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus was scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

Further information has not been released.

