WVU closes downtown campus for threat investigation

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Out of an abundance of caution, West Virginia University closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown Tuesday, July 5, following a bomb threat.

The threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus was scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

Further information has not been released.

