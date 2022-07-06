Local Balloon Artist Going to Florida to Help Create Balloon Wonderland

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Saturday, a local balloon professional will be traveling to Orlando, Florida to participate in an immersive balloon wonderland.

Victoria West is one of 300 balloon artists selected to create the wonderland.

Families will be able to explore the magical creations once it is complete.

The balloon artists will work on several different themed areas such as the Enchanted Forest, Under the Sea, and Toyland which is the area West will work the most on.

She and other balloon artists have talked about how excited they are to create the wonderland for families.

“We all are talking about how excited we are the kids that are going to benefit and their families that are going to be able to go and have an experience where they can leave all their troubles behind and have a moment with balloons,” West said.

The wonderland is apart of a fundraiser for Give Kids the World Foundation of Florida.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.