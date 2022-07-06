Marietta Riverfront Roar is coming back after hiatus

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - After a two year hiatus, Marietta Riverfront Roar will be back for its 20th anniversary this Friday.

It’s a Mid-Ohio Valley tradition that’s all about fun. Board Member Rick Smith said they’re expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people throughout the three day event.

Expect boat racing, live entertainment, kids activities, fireworks, and more.

Smith said of the event, “My first Riverfront Roar was 2019 and, the first time those boats ripped off the dock with their engines roaring, the hair on my arms stood up. It is an amazing amount of energy and noise and it’s fun.”

The festivities will kick off at 5 PM this Friday with the beer garden opening. Street vendors and music will also start that day.

Boat racing will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Fireworks will go off Saturday night and the car show is on Sunday.

Click here to see the full schedule.

