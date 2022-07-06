Mullins indicted on murder charges by grand jury

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted Eric Charles Mullins for the murder of Lisa Rogers, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutors Office.

In November 2021, Rogers was found dead in a house near the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets in Parkersburg.

Mullins was arrested in early December 2021.

You can read our previous coverage of the incident here.

