Mullins indicted on murder charges by grand jury

Eric Mullins
Eric Mullins(Hannah Stutler)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County grand jury has indicted Eric Charles Mullins for the murder of Lisa Rogers, according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutors Office.

In November 2021, Rogers was found dead in a house near the corner of 13th and Latrobe Streets in Parkersburg.

Mullins was arrested in early December 2021.

You can read our previous coverage of the incident here.

