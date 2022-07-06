Obituary: Burton, Dale “Wayne”

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dale “Wayne” Burton, 84, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark surrounded by his loved ones.

Wayne was born March 14, 1938. A son of the late Charles and Zona Burton. He was a graduate of Gilmore High School, Sandyville, West Virginia. He retired after 40 years of service at Kaiser/Century Aluminum in Ravenswood, West Virginia. Wayne was Methodist by faith. He was an avid coon/fox hunter, and loved spending time in the mountains with friends and family. He especially loved spending time with his little buddy, Jackson.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 66 years, Diane Brotton Burton; their son, Michael Wayne Burton (Sandy), of Lowell, Ohio; their daughters, Teresa Diane Mulinex, of Mineral Wells, Marilyn Raye Burton, of Parkersburg, Carolyn Faye Campbell (Max), of Belpre, Ohio; one sister, Faye Markley (Terry), of Parkersburg; grandsons, Matt (Amanda) and Ben Mulinex, Josh Burton, Michael Burton, Jr. (Leah), and Derek Reeves; step-grandsons, Brent States (Stacy), Scott and Brad Henthorne; granddaughters, Stacy Lawless-Gibson (James), Caitlin Kelly (Matt), and Anna Riddle (Tyler); step-granddaughter, Ashley Henthorne; 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and Roland Burton; sisters, Gladys VanDyke, Evelyn Eaton, and Jeannie Patterson; daughter-in-law, Helen Burton; and step-granddaughter, Christy Campbell.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

