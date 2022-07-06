Obituary: Ellis, Alfred “Bud” Orland

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Alfred “Bud” Orland Ellis, 83, of Belpre left his sick body with a bang July 4, 2022.

He was born in Roane County, Spencer, October 13, 1938. Bud was proceeded by his parents, Coy A. Ellis and Blondenia Walker, and his sister Maxine Carpenter.

Bud is survived by: his sister Nina Nelson Belpre; his nieces and nephews; Michelle Scarberry (Jay) Parkersburg, Tom Nelson (Lisa) Little Hocking, Lena Burns Parkersburg, and Sheila McBride Canada; and an abundance of beautiful great nieces and nephews from all over.

Bud loved his family dearly, he never had children of his own but, he loved kids and they were drawn to him. Probably had something to do with his Donald Duck impersonation or the way he could wiggle his ears like Dumbo.

Bud also loved hunting, fishing, playing BINGO and watching western movies.

“They are not lost who find the light of Sun and Stars and God.”

Safely Home. Now all the pain and grief is over. Every restless tossing passed, I am now at peace forever. Safely home in Heaven at last.

Written by great niece Savannah Wade

Per Bud’s request there will be no visitation or service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Ellis family.

