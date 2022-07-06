Obituary: Hollister, William Carl

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Carl Hollister, 74, AKA Gomer and Poppi of 302 Front St., Williamstown, WV punched the throttle down with one last “Boogity boogity!” On his way to the pearly gates to help “God Shuffle His Feet” Tuesday, July 5th, 2022.

Bill was born July 28th, 1947 in Bridgeport, WV. After spending part of his childhood there, his family moved to Marietta where he would enter Marietta High School and meet the love of his life, Kathie Radabaugh, AKA Queenie. The two would marry July 1st, 1967 and begin a journey together that would touch so many lives it’s hard to list them all. It’s fair to say that anyone who met Bill became a friend and will fondly remember him and the laughs along the way.

Bill was a generous soul and shared life to the fullest with friends and family. There wasn’t a time that anyone who reached out to Bill for help or advice that he wasn’t all in to assist however he could. Bill went into business with his father James L. Hollister in 1967 who started Par Mar Oil. In 1988 purchased the company and grew it to over 50 convenient store locations. He also opened The Time Out Sports Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 1993 and Co-Founded Smoker Friendly in 1997. Bill ran Par Mar Stores until April 2016 when he sold it to focus full time on family, friends, feeshin, and Flo-Rida. Bill and Kathie became residents of St. James City, FL on Pine Island in order to establish his southern command which promptly became the getaway for his family and friends. What a time was had by all! The many stories and fond memories remembered by Bill’s friends and family could fill an encyclopedia and leave everyone laughing. At this point Bill would be saying get on with it and get the party started, so without further ado.

Bill is survived by his wife Kathie of 55 years, sons Dawk (Kristy), Scott (Kaitlin), Grandchildren Jared, Ellery, Barrett & Emma, all of which he was extremely proud and loved with all his Reese Cups. Brother Jim, (Linda) of Melbourne Beach, FL, brother in law Nick Radabaugh (Genice) of Williamstown, WV, brother in law Jay Radabaugh (Kay) of Lebanon, OH and numerous nieces and nephews from all over. Bill was preceded to heaven by his son Jason, parents James and Betty and in-laws Louise and Jim Radabaugh. As of now there will be one more garden being freshly tilled in Heaven with Granny telling him what to plant and one more go around with his friends Bob and Woody. As for Bill, he would simply say, “He Gone!”Although he would be saying “Oh hell no” to this whole exercise we all felt it was totally earned because anyone that knew Bill respected and loved him. Per Bill’s LOVE of the color PINK we are asking everyone to please wear something Pink in his honor.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the time of service. A private burial will be held in East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Jason R Hollister Memorial Fund for Mental Health Awareness at the Marietta Community Foundation, 100 Putnam Street, Marietta, OH 45750 or at www.mcfohio.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

