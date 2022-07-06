Obituary: Mckeon IV, Francis Patrick

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Francis Patrick Mckeon lV, born in Columbus Ohio the 24th of November, 1965 and went home with the Lord on July 1st, 2022.

Pat was a master painter, born to Francis Patrick Mckeon lll and Geraldine Louise Powell.

He was preceded in death by his father mother and sister Linda McKeon.

He was survived by his wife Angela Sue McKeon, sister Connie (Richard) Clemons. His children Melissa McKeon, Corey Robbins, Aaron (Desiree) Stoops, Kaitlyn (Stephen) Stoops, Adam (Layna) Stoops, and grandchildren Jada, Aydin, Elijah and Harlow. His in-laws, Roy and Barb Denney, Harold and Angela, and Anita. Special cousins Bonnie (Barb) Watts, Eddie, Willy, Kim... Many friends and clients

Francis Patrick Mckeon the fourth was a master painter. He has painted many things all over Columbus Ohio and surrounding areas. He was known as a hard-working, dedicated person. Pat, as most people called him, loved painting and taught his wife and children the trade, as well as a few family members and friends. Pat had a very steady hand and a meticulous eye for detail. Many clients became friends. Pat has painted everything except a water tower.

He had a love for animals, especially dogs. Fred was an addition to our family not long after we united. He stayed with our family for 14 and 1/2 years and I know he greeted Pat when he passed.

Pat has always told our children, “Do good and good things will happen”. He had a way with people and animals. Kids loved Pat. All kids. He would go above and beyond for anyone’s child. Pat was a safe place for a child and they felt that.

Pat was an avid sports fan. He loved football more than his wife. Almost. He’d been a browns fan since he could watch football. He never swayed. He was 100% win lose or draw.... A die hard Brown’s fan. Ohio State was his second favorite team. Pat could tell you every super bowl, the coaches the assistant coaches the starting players the stats... He knew football, not just the NFL. Aunt Patty Lowery loved talking football with Pat and she loved him so much. Next came basketball. It was different with basketball. His favorite team was North Carolina. He loved his Tar Heels. So many times he’s told me the story of The Battle of tobacco road.

My whole family loved Pat. We met when I was 13 years old. Pat was my uncle, Richard Clemons, brother-in-law. He’s been around my family for about 40 years. Pat’s always been an asset to all of my family and my friends. He’s always told the kids to treat others the way you want to be treated. And if Pat had it and you needed it you didn’t have to ask. I know there are people that say they would give you the shirt right off their back, but Pat literally has done that.

Pat had two children when we got together. His oldest child, Melissa McKeon gave us two beautiful grandchildren that completely stole Pat’s heart. They’ve lived with us all of their lives. Jada and Elijah was the spark in Pat’s life. He dedicated everything he had to those two. Corey Robbins is Pat’s son and Pat loved him like no other.

Pat developed a friendship with his father-in-law. Roy Denney was a great friend to Pat and taught him a lot. They worked together for the past 4 to 5 years. Pat would tell all the kids if you want to learn how to do something, watch Roy Denney. He would tell anyone that would listen how much he admired my dad. Pat said he was the smartest man he ever knew. But pat himself was a very smart man. He too knew a little bit about everything. His dream job was to be a history teacher. My kids looked up to Pat. He has loved, nurtured and supported them for the past 16 years, and tirelessly tried with his own. He encouraged our daughter Kaitlyn Stoops to go to school during the pandemic. She did it all on her own. She said she wanted to make her “STAD” as she affectionately called him, proud. And she did. Pat’s other two sons, Aaron and Adam and bonus son Stephen, absorbed everything Pat has taught them. They were proud to call him Dad. Aaron helped care for Pat until Pat went to heaven.

For over 20 years, me (his wife) and my sister, (Anita) And my mother, (Barb) have tried to convince Pat that there is a God. And in all those years, Pat has seen things that he couldn’t explain!: and felt things that he couldn’t explain! enough to where he knew there was a God! And he asked God to forgive him, and come into his heart. Pat was saved man!. Many people cared about Pat and I thank each and every person that sent him to me and my kids. Because with me and my family, Pat was finally what he wanted to be. He had a family that believed in him. A family that loved him for being himself. He loved, protected and provided for us, HIS family. I will love you until my last breath Miraculous MacDaddy Pat. Until we meet again...

There will be a celebration of Pat’s life on July 30th at 4:00 p.m. at his home. 53251 OH-681, Reedsville, OH 45772.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

