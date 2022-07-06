Advertisement

Obituary: Mitchell, Bubby Dean

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ARNOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bubby Dean Mitchell, 84, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center-Memorial, Charleston, WV.

He was born March 8, 1938, in Liverpool, WV, a son of the late Roy and Janie Rhoades Mitchell.

He is survived by daughters Jill (Joe) Skaggs and Tina Dawn Helton, brother Junior Mitchell, sister Annalee McGrady; grandchildren Michael (Shannon) Skaggs, Mitchell (Brittany) Irwin, and Barry Irwin.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Ava Dawn “Patty” Mitchell, brothers, Lawrence Mitchell, Buddy Mitchell, and Gay Mitchell; sisters Evelyn Willis, Dorothy Grady, Violet Burdette, and Barbara Freeman.

A funeral service will be conducted at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating. 

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Sunday, prior to the service. Interment will be in Sand Ridge Cemetery. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

