Obituary: Warfield, Linda Charlene Nixon

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Linda Charlene Nixon Warfield, 69, former resident of Marietta, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Oak Pointe Nursing Center in Lora. She was born June 14, 1953, in Greenfield, OH, to William Nixon and Mary Jane Walker Nixon.

Linda married Roger Warfield who survives with siblings: Mike Nixon of Morgantown, WV, William Nixon of Miami, FL, Jean Ann Myers of Marietta, Karen Sue Nixon of Marietta, Janice Rae of Parkersburg, and Gladys and Rebecca.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step farther Chester Burns and 2 sisters, Helen Marleen and Marsha Darleen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (July 8) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service on Friday from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.