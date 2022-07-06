Obituary: Fought, Helen Beatrice

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Beatrice Fought, 81, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home on July 5, 2022, under the care of Hospice, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Newark, WV, to the late Donnie Reed, but was placed in foster care.

She attended Wirt County High School and enjoyed sewing, painting, working puzzles and quilting. She had worked as an in-home caregiver for several years before joining the Wirt County Committee on Aging where she worked in homes and helped start the Adult Day Care program, where she worked until she retired. She was a Christian by faith and, until her illness, attended Newark Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Charles “Donnie” Fought, son Charles “Chuck” Fought Jr., brother Walter Gordon and infant great-grandson Cole.

She is survived by her loving family: her daughter and caregiver Debra and her husband Mike of Elizabeth; three sons David (Cheryl) of Rockport, Ronald of Elizabeth and Michael of Burning Springs; grandchildren Bobby Jo Crites (Darin) of Mineral Wells, Rachel Ertel (Craig) of St. Louis, Nicky Hall (Johnny) of Elizabeth, Joanna Herting (Robert) of Pennsylvania, Tonya Lee (David) of Parkersburg, Matthew Fought of Belleville, Jacob Fought (Emily) of Mineral Wells, Jennifer Custred (Phillip) of Walker, David Hendershot of Parkersburg, Kyra Wilson of Parkersburg and her 21 great-grandchildren Makenzie, Kaiden, Eric, Alex, Gemma, Elizabeth, Robbie, Conner, Maddie, Makailah, Brailynn, Ashlee, Peyton, Kynnlea, PJ, Aurora, Liam, Jackson, Scarlett, Jake and Katie. Also surviving is her sister Irene Corley of Elizabeth, her brother James Gordon of Walker, and several nieces, nephews, friends and family.

The family would like to thank her caregivers for “loving her like your own”: Leslie Lowe, Debbie Neptune, Lisa Smith and Lori Matheny.

Visitation for Mrs. Fought will be Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, followed by her funeral at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in the West Cemetery off Camp Barbe Rd, Elizabeth, WV.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.