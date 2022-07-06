Advertisement

Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information.(Source: Gray News)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting.

The alleged thwarted plot was planned for the same day that a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New pharmacy opens to the public in Wood County
New pharmacy opens to the public in Wood County
Stephen Finley Greiner Obit
Obituary: Greiner, Stephen Finley
Wood County Sheriff
Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away
Car crashes into pole and causes damage to Truist Bank
Car crashes into pole and causes minimal damage to Truist Bank
A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newbury Island.
Boat capsized; body recovered

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Prosecutor: Suspect in July 4 parade attack confessed to shooting in interview with police
Cynthia Moreno, 32, hangs a sign across the street from an U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids
Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.
Man and his dog complete a 7-year journey around the world
Officials in Florida have canceled an Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old girl missing since...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel