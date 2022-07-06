Police shoot apparent gun-wielding man on Raleigh County highway

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police shot a man carrying what appeared to be a handgun on a highway in Bradley on Wednesday.

Witness video shows members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man on Robert C. Byrd Drive as he waved the apparent firearm around before the authorities opened fire on him. Multiple shots were fired at the man.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

As of early Wednesday evening, the details of what led to the confrontation remained unclear, as law enforcement had not released the information. Sheriff Van Meter said the public should next expect a press release until Thursday.

It also remains unclear whether or not the officers involved will be put on leave.

