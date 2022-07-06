WVU Medicine Camden Clark partners with W.Va. Junior College for new nursing program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is partnering with West Virginia Junior College for a new hybrid nursing program.

This new 18-month program will be designed to give nursing students not only an education, but also real-world experience with those in the profession.

“And so, finding a way to work with the hospitals or even tap into the nurses who may be retiring earlier than they wanted to from the bedside to find opportunities to bring them into the education sphere will allow us to increase the capacity across the state. And accelerate the nursing workforce recovery,” says W.Va. Junior College chief executive officer, Chad Callen.

And the program comes with a state-of-the-art “mobile nursing lab.”

That features two simulated hospital rooms with high-fidelity simulation technology.

A learning center that will benefit a lot of students during the week before getting time in the hospital on the weekends.

“The only way to find more nurses is to create a model where it opens the doors for people who would otherwise not be able to access the training,” says Callen. “And so, what we’ve done by putting much of the program online and then the hands-on portions in on the weekends and in the evenings. We’ve opened the doors to non-traditional students who have to work and manage life simultaneously while going to school.”

Camden Clark’s interim chief nursing officer, Cheryl Bailey says that addressing this shortage will take some time.

And that this program will be helpful in fixing the shortage and that Camden Clark has a lot to offer those looking to become nurses in the mountain state.

“Here at the hospital, we have numerous departments that offer different areas of nursing,” says Bailey. “So, these students will be able to come in and clinicals in these different areas. And that just gives them a wide variety to help them determine what type of nurse do I want to be. What bedside do I want to be at? So, it gives them multiple opportunities.”

The accelerated 18-month nursing program has a capacity for nearly 350 students across the state. The expansion into Parkersburg is part of the Governor’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.