Advertisement

Arts and entertainment events happening July 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to talk about some key events happening around the MOV this weekend!
By Zach Miles
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4
  • “Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm until July 23rd
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, Wed.– Fri. 11:30 am
  • Marietta Riverfront Roar at the Levee, Fri-Sun.
  • Vienna Family Fun Weekend at Spencer Park with Track 9, Fri. 7-9 pm, Sat. 10 am-12 pm. Kid Fun, 7- 10 pm Foam, DJ & Movie
  • Robin Hood at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 7pm, Sun. 3:00 pm

Thursday, July 7th

  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Blues Cowboys” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
  • Pottmeyers at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, July 8th

  • Fun Friday Craft Activity for Kids at Bicentennial Park, Fri. 11 am-1 pm
  • Lock Tour on the Valley Gem, Fri. 1:30 pm
  • Comedy Night on the Valley Gem, Fri.6 pm
  • Jazz Night with HKnY at Marietta Wine Cellars Fri. 6-9 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: Johnny Staats Project at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Free Concert: “Cutler Station” at the Barlow Library, Fri. 7 pm
  • Division Street Band and Fireworks for Riverfront Roar on the Levee, Fri. 8 pm
  • Jason Bishop “Magic & Comedy at Players Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, July 9th

  • Nitty Gritty Series at Campus Martius, Sat. 10 am
  • True Crime Book Club at Emerson Library, Sat. 1-2 pm
  • An Insiders Tour at Campus Martius, Sat. 1:30-3:30 pm
  • Tragic Truth at Riverfront Roar on the Levee, Sat. 6-8 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: “RB3″ at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Taste & Tunes on 700 Block of Market St, Sat. 7-10 pm

Sunday, July 10th

  • Blennerhassett Island Cruises on the Valley Gem, Sun. 9 am-3 pm
  • Sour Mash Bask Summer Concert at Parkersburg Country Club, Sun. 4 pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New pharmacy opens to the public in Wood County
New pharmacy opens to the public in Wood County
Eric Mullins
Mullins indicted on murder charges by grand jury
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police: Gun-wielding man shot by officers dies; investigation ongoing
Car crashes into pole and causes damage to Truist Bank
Car crashes into pole and causes minimal damage to Truist Bank
People walk past vendors during a previous year at the event.
Marietta Riverfront Roar is coming back after hiatus

Latest News

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to talk about some key events happening around the MOV this weekend!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge Update 7/7
Wood County Sheriff’s Department remembers former Sheriff Steve Greiner
Wood County Sheriff’s Department remembers former Sheriff Steve Greiner
WVU Medicine Camden Clark partners with W.Va. Junior College for new nursing program
WVU Medicine Camden Clark partners with W.Va. Junior College for new nursing program
WVU Medicine Camden Clark partners with West Virginia Junior College for new nursing program
WTAP News @ 10 - CCMC partners with W.Va. Juco