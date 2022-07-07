Arts and entertainment events happening July 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4

“Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm until July 23rd

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, Wed.– Fri. 11:30 am

Marietta Riverfront Roar at the Levee, Fri-Sun.

Vienna Family Fun Weekend at Spencer Park with Track 9, Fri. 7-9 pm, Sat. 10 am-12 pm. Kid Fun, 7- 10 pm Foam, DJ & Movie

Robin Hood at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 7pm, Sun. 3:00 pm

Thursday, July 7th

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Blues Cowboys” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm

Pottmeyers at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, July 8th

Fun Friday Craft Activity for Kids at Bicentennial Park, Fri. 11 am-1 pm

Lock Tour on the Valley Gem, Fri. 1:30 pm

Comedy Night on the Valley Gem, Fri.6 pm

Jazz Night with HKnY at Marietta Wine Cellars Fri. 6-9 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Johnny Staats Project at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm

Free Concert: “Cutler Station” at the Barlow Library, Fri. 7 pm

Division Street Band and Fireworks for Riverfront Roar on the Levee, Fri. 8 pm

Jason Bishop “Magic & Comedy at Players Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, July 9th

Nitty Gritty Series at Campus Martius, Sat. 10 am

True Crime Book Club at Emerson Library, Sat. 1-2 pm

An Insiders Tour at Campus Martius, Sat. 1:30-3:30 pm

Tragic Truth at Riverfront Roar on the Levee, Sat. 6-8 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: “RB3″ at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Taste & Tunes on 700 Block of Market St, Sat. 7-10 pm

Sunday, July 10th

Blennerhassett Island Cruises on the Valley Gem, Sun. 9 am-3 pm

Sour Mash Bask Summer Concert at Parkersburg Country Club, Sun. 4 pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

