Blankets of Hope Were Given to Cancer Patients

Cancer patients received heart warming gifts today at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

Louis Thomas Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are partnering with WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center for Blankets of Hope.

This project was created to provide cancer patients with blankets and a message of hope.

Children received arts and crafts kits to work on while they receive treatment or sit with a family member.

Lou Thomas from Louis Thomas Subaru reflected on messages they received from recipients in previous years.

“You know every year we get a few notes in the mail from people we never heard of, never seen thanking us for doing this. Then we talk to the ladies with the hospital who tell us how much the children enjoy the kits, so those are the two favorite parts,” Thomas said.

The Blankets of Hope is apart of Subaru’s Loves to Care month, where June was focused on providing hope for cancer patients.

The messages that were given to the patients were written by visitors at the Louis Thomas Subaru during the Loves to Care month.

