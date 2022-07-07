PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Freedom Fun Run 5K is returning to in person for the first time since 2019.

The Fun Run is hosted by Jan Dils Attorneys at Law and sponsored by WTAP as well as many other local companies.

Last year they held the run virtually, and decided to also provide that as an option this year.

Net proceeds will go towards Operation Transportation, We Have Your Six - Parkersburg Division, and Jan Dils Foundation Scholarship for Veteran Recipients.

Eric Hillyard-Poling, who is the Chief Information Officer at Jan Dils Attorneys at Law, mentioned why they put on the run for the veterans.

“We have this event as a way to say thank you to our veteran community. It is a very small token of our appreciation of all they’ve done and their service they have provided our country. We want it to be a community event for the participants and beneficiaries to come out and have a nice morning,” Hillyard-Poling said.

The virtual event started July 2nd and runs through Friday July 8th at 11:59 PM.

Following this, the in person event will take place Saturday July 9th at 8 AM in front of Jan Dils Attorneys at Law building, on Market St. in Parkersburg.

The deadline to register for the in person run is 7 AM on Saturday.

