Obituary: Bradley, David T.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - David T. Bradley, 87, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Belpre Landings.

He was born on May 20, 1935 in Fleming, OH to the late Miles and Sally Biggs Bradley.

Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Korea from 1952 to 1956. He was a member of Teamsters and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #1823.

He is survived by two nieces, Melanie Wagner and Angela Wardeska; a nephew, George Bradley; Melissa Armann (Elwin) and their daughter, Ali, who were like a daughter and granddaughter to Dave; a step daughter, Mary Miller; a step brother, Carl Johnson and a step sister, Marie Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Cora Frances Bradley; longtime companion, Marjorie Harris; two brothers, Orville and Dwight Eldridge Bradley; a sister-in-law, Ava Bradley and a niece Ida Elaine Davidson.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 11th at Tunnel Cemetery with Henry Steward officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.